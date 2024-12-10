NBA Star Brandon Ingram Reportedly Turned Down Massive Contract
The New Orleans Pelicans and Brandon Ingram are currently caught between a rock and a hard place. The team doesn't have the money to extend Ingram at a price he wants, the star wants to be traded, but his value is also lower because of his current ankle sprain.
With the way the dominoes are currently falling, it seems more likely that Ingram gets traded and not extended by the Pelicans. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Pelicans simply don't have the salary cap to give him what he wants.
"They've been really bouncing trade versus extension since the offseason," Charania said. "As it stands right now, because of their salary cap situation this year and the next years to come, an extension at even his current salary of $36 million, they just can't reach it as an organization, as of right now. That's what makes the trade route more likely."
Perhaps the most shocking news to come out of the Ingram trade saga was the fact that he reportedly turned down a $50 million contract extension. Now, it looks like the Pelicans can't even match a $36 million extension.
"When you think about the last couple of off-seasons, Brandon Ingram turned down an extension of $50 million per year in 2023, and an extension of about $40 million from what I'm told this past offseason," Charania said. "I expected him to have a robust market between now and the deadline."
It's tough to say if Brandon Ingram will ever receive an offer of $50 million a year again, but he likely won't ever be getting it from the Pelicans again.
