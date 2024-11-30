NBA Star Brandon Ingram's Uncertain Future Revealed
The New Orleans Pelicans face uncertainty both this year and in the future. They are 4-15 on the season, the worst record in the Western Conference. Two of their best players are currently out with injuries, and the season seems to already be in doubt.
ESPN's Tim Bontempts and Brain Windhorst collaborated on an article to discuss the precarious situation the Pelicans find themselves in with their best players.
"(Zion) Williamson and Brandon Ingram left their respective longtime agents and are in the process of signing with new ones. Unlike Williamson, who is under contract long term, Ingram and New Orleans are at a stalemate ahead of his unrestricted free agency next summer. Sources told ESPN the two sides can't agree on a contract extension and trade talks since last summer have failed to align."
"Finding a place where New Orleans can send Ingram's $36 million salary and get value while also reducing salary — the Pelicans are currently in the luxury tax for the first time ever and not likely to stay there — is hard enough. But finding a deal with a team Ingram will be comfortable signing a new contract with has also stalled talks, per sources."
Ingram will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, but after not agreeing on an extension this past offseason, the Pelicans could look to move the former all-star. Rumors circulated that attempts were made this offseason to find a trade partner, but demand for his services was low around the league.
The former No. 2 overall pick leads the team in points and three-point makes this year but is currently out with a calf injury. Ditto for his teammate Zion Williamson, who is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury. Williamson has played in just six games this year after playing a career-high 70 games last season. His latest injury is garnering criticism from many prognosticators about his conditioning and commitment to basketball.
Williamson signed an extension in 2022, but its language gives the Pelicans many protections, including certain weight clauses and guarantees if specific requirements aren't met. The last three years of his contract include non-guaranteed money.
Neither player has signed on to new agencies, but they will look too soon. The Pelicans will have tough decisions to make about Ingram's near future and whether Williamson is in their long-term plans, given his injury history and lack of availability. New Orleans faces the New York Knicks on the road on Sunday.
