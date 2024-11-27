NBA Star Chris Paul Sends Message to New Orleans Pelicans Player
The New Orleans Pelicans have been hit hard by injuries this season, which has led to the need for roster additions. Signing six-year veteran guard Jaylen Nowell at the beginning of this month, the Pelicans then waived him before signing former 10th overall pick Elfrid Payton.
Payton was not a stranger to New Orleans, having played 42 games for the franchise in the 2018-19 season. Now back with the Pelicans, Payton is playing at a high level through three games.
Averaging 9.7 points, 11.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds, Payton is also converting on 56.0% of his field goal attempts. Recently putting up an incredible line of 14 points, 21 assists, and seven rebounds, Payton had the NBA world talking.
Still just 30 years old, Payton had not appeared in an NBA game since the 2021-22 season. It will be interesting to see what the Pelicans do with him once they get healthy, because he has been starting the last three games.
One player who shared support for Payton was San Antonio Spurs star Chris Paul. The former New Orleans point guard shared a message for Payton on Instagram.
With some key players on the verge of a return, most notably Dejounte Murray, the Pelicans may remove Payton from the starting lineup. Even in the event he gets removed from the starting group, Payton has not only earned a roster spot, but consistent minutes with his play.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors