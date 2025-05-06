NBA Star Dejounte Murray's Message to Gregg Popovich
The NBA world might've been expecting the news to come eventually, but the San Antonio Spurs made it official when they announced that Gregg Popovich will no longer be the head coach of the Spurs going forward. Transitioning to a new role as the President of Basketball Operations, the team will promote interim head coach Mitch Johnson to the full-time head coach going forward.
Popovich, who is arguably the greatest coach in the history of the NBA, saw former players take to social media to send their messages to him about how he affected their careers. Whether it was a connection through USA Basketball or the Spurs, Popovich made his impact on countless players. One of those was Dejounte Murray, as the New Orleans Pelicans guard sent a heartfelt message.
"I Love You Pop And I Thank GOD For Allowing A Basketball To Bring Us Together. The Best Part Besides You Being The GREATEST COACH EVER Is The Way You Care For Everyone Genuinely Off The Court. In My DARKEST Days You Was Always A Shoulder To Lean And Cry On And I Will Never Forget That!!!! 🙏🏽🖤 SHOUTOUT COACH POP 4LIFE 💯"- Dejounte Murray via Instagram
Murray played five seasons for the Spurs after being selected 29th overall there in 2016, but missed the entire 2018-19 season due to injury. Up to this point, Murray's best career season came in San Antonio, when he made the All-Star team in 2022 and led the league in steals.
Now, with Johnson taking over as the head coach for the Spurs, Murray also has a connection with him as well. The two built a deep personal connection back in Seattle when Johnson helped build an AAU team with Murray, as he went on to become an All-PAC-12 selection in his one season with the Washington Huskies.
