NBA Star Dejounte Murray Sends Heartfelt Message to WNBA 6x All-Star Jewell Loyd

Even before the WNBA increased in popularity over the last two years, NBA players were still showing love and support for the game. Whether that was Steph Curry showing support for Sabrina Ionescu or players in general showing up to games, there is plenty of crossover between the NBA and WNBA world, on and off the court.
While the new era of stars in the WNBA, like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers, are drawing plenty of attention for their play, there are still plenty of long-term established stars that continue to make their mark in the league. One of them is Las Vegas Aces star Jewell Loyd.
Jewell Loyd Basketball Career
Before becoming the first overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft to the Seattle Storm, Loyd was a star for Notre Dame. Playing three years for the Fighting Irish, Loyd earned Associated Press All-American honors in both of her final two seasons. She earned First Team honors as a junior, averaging 19.8 points per game, and led her team to the National Championship.
They'd fall to a loaded UConn team, led by college legend Breanna Stewart, who'd be selected to the Storm first overall in the following season after Loyd. Back to Loyd, she'd play 10 seasons for the Storm and win two titles before being dealt to the Aces in 2025.
Recently, Loyd took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself alongside New Orleans Pelicans star guard Dejounte Murray, with the two embracing after a game. Reposting it to his Instagram story, Murray sent a heartfelt message to Loyd.
"One of the real ones that I will always have love for and support!!!! 💯🖤," Murray shared to his Instagram story.
Loyd and Murray's Washington Ties
Murray's connection to Loyd stems from his origins in Washington, where Murray played both high school and college basketball. Murray has attended Seattle Storm games in the past and seemingly created a connection with Loyd as a result. Both former All-Star players, Murray and Loyd, are adjusting to new situations on their teams after recent trades.
Looking at Murray's situation specifically, he's coming off an injury that limited him to 31 games with the Pelicans last year, and could miss time to start the season. Murray was on an upward trajectory after being named an All-Star during the 2021-22 season with the San Antonio Spurs, and will look to be a key piece on a young Pelicans team next season as they fight for postseason basketball.
