NBA Star Trey Murphy III Has Major Goal This Season on Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are entering the 2025-26 season with renewed optimism, and forwardTrey Murphy III is making it clear that his personal goals should align with the team's playoff aspirations.
The 25-year-old wing has steadily developed into one of the Pelicans' most reliable two-way players since being drafted 17th overall in 2021.
After a breakout 2024-25 campaign where he averaged 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three-point range across 53 games.
Murphy's confidence heading into this year should give Pelicans fans some hope and promise for the new-look roster.
Murphy Ready to Take the Next Step
During Pelicans media day, Murphy was asked directly if he had All-Star hopes for the upcoming season. His response was immediate: "Absolutely."
After a disappointing 21-61 campaign in 2024-25, New Orleans is banking on a healthy roster to return to playoff contention in a loaded Western Conference. Murphy himself showed All-Star caliber production last season before a shoulder injury ended his year in mid-March, including back-to-back 40-point performances that showed his elite scoring ability.
Murphy's 21.2 points per game last season showed a significant leap from his previous career high, and he ranked among the top scorers at his position before his injury. His improved playmaking, with 3.5 assists per game, showed he has the capability to be more than just a scorer.
The Path to Being an All-Star
The Pelicans will need to win consistently because voters and coaches tend to reward players on successful teams. With offseason additions like Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, and Saddiq Bey joining core players Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray, the roster depth will be significantly improved from last season's injury-plagued year.
Head coach Willie Green has been vocal about Murphy's importance to the team's future, speaking about both Murphy and fellow wing Herbert Jones in a recent appearance with WDSU News.
"They're both two dynamic big wings, and that's what the NBA is about, guys that can step on the floor, that can guard multiple positions, that can rebound, that can make winning plays, and to add to that, and this is really what you start with," Green said.
If the Pelicans can stay healthy and compete for a playoff spot, Murphy's goals could become a reality.
The Pelicans will have their first real test when the regular season begins. All eyes will be on whether Murphy can back up his bold proclamation with All-Star caliber performances night after night while staying healthy for a full season.