Pelicans Scoop

NBA Star Trey Murphy III Has Major Goal This Season on Pelicans

Can New Orleans Pelicans star Trey Murphy III take another leap after a career year?

Grant Mona

Feb 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Pelicans are entering the 2025-26 season with renewed optimism, and forwardTrey Murphy III is making it clear that his personal goals should align with the team's playoff aspirations.

The 25-year-old wing has steadily developed into one of the Pelicans' most reliable two-way players since being drafted 17th overall in 2021.

After a breakout 2024-25 campaign where he averaged 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three-point range across 53 games.

Murphy's confidence heading into this year should give Pelicans fans some hope and promise for the new-look roster.

Murphy Ready to Take the Next Step

During Pelicans media day, Murphy was asked directly if he had All-Star hopes for the upcoming season. His response was immediate: "Absolutely."

After a disappointing 21-61 campaign in 2024-25, New Orleans is banking on a healthy roster to return to playoff contention in a loaded Western Conference. Murphy himself showed All-Star caliber production last season before a shoulder injury ended his year in mid-March, including back-to-back 40-point performances that showed his elite scoring ability.

Murphy's 21.2 points per game last season showed a significant leap from his previous career high, and he ranked among the top scorers at his position before his injury. His improved playmaking, with 3.5 assists per game, showed he has the capability to be more than just a scorer.

The Path to Being an All-Star

The Pelicans will need to win consistently because voters and coaches tend to reward players on successful teams. With offseason additions like Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, and Saddiq Bey joining core players Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray, the roster depth will be significantly improved from last season's injury-plagued year.

Head coach Willie Green has been vocal about Murphy's importance to the team's future, speaking about both Murphy and fellow wing Herbert Jones in a recent appearance with WDSU News.

"They're both two dynamic big wings, and that's what the NBA is about, guys that can step on the floor, that can guard multiple positions, that can rebound, that can make winning plays, and to add to that, and this is really what you start with," Green said.

If the Pelicans can stay healthy and compete for a playoff spot, Murphy's goals could become a reality.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III
Sep 23, 2025; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) takes part in media day at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Pelicans will have their first real test when the regular season begins. All eyes will be on whether Murphy can back up his bold proclamation with All-Star caliber performances night after night while staying healthy for a full season.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

Home/News