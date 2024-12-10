NBA Teams Reportedly Interested in Pelicans' All-NBA Defender
The New Orleans Pelicans are reeling after a 5-20 start to the year. The team has a major decision to make regarding Brandon Ingram's future and how to get under the luxury cap. New Orleans has never paid the tax in franchise history, and all indications are they won't start now. A new report suggests the Pelicans could move players now for future assets.
ESPN insider Shams Charania reported the Pelicans may explore trade interests with CJ McCollum and Herb Jones amid the team's rough start to the season.
"The Pelicans are currently 5-20, in last place in the Western Conference, and now Ingram is out indefinitely with a significant low left ankle sprain. Williamson also remains sidelined indefinitely with a left hamstring strain suffered on Nov. 6...... Teams have already started expressing interest in the Pelicans' supporting cast players, such as Jones and McCollum."
Jones is one of the premier perimeter defenders in the league and was named to the First Team all-NBA last season. Since being drafted by New Orleans in 2021, Jones has steadily improved his offensive game as well, shooting over 40% from three last season and bumping his scoring average every year in the league. Considering his impact on the floor, the former Alabama standout is on an ultra-team-friendly deal. Jones agreed to a four-year contract for $54 million in 2023.
With no certain path forward on Ingram, the Pelicans could move the former No. 2 overall pick before the trade deadline and acquire more future assets by moving McCollum and Jones. Losing a young, All-NBA defender like Jones, who is a fan favorite, would be an unpopular move, but New Orleans may be considering the franchise's long-term future. The Pelicans host the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.
