NBA Teams Reportedly Interested in Trade for $63 Million Pelicans Star
The New Orleans Pelicans' season is in turmoil after a disastrous 5-20 start. Star forward Brandon Ingram's contract is uncertain, Zion Williamson has ongoing injury issues, and there are growing concerns about the current roster's future in New Orleans. A new report suggests the Pelicans could be in fire sale mode now.
ESPN insider Shams Charania reported the Pelicans may explore trade interests with CJ McCollum and Herb Jones amid the team's rough start to the season.
"The Pelicans are currently 5-20, in last place in the Western Conference, and now Ingram is out indefinitely with a significant low left ankle sprain. Williamson also remains sidelined indefinitely with a left hamstring strain suffered on Nov. 6...... Teams have already started expressing interest in the Pelicans' supporting cast players, such as Jones and McCollum."
The veteran McCollum is currently the oldest player on the roster and is seeking his first NBA championship. The 32-year-old guard came to New Orleans via trade in the 2021-2022 season, hoping to contend for a title. New Orleans made the playoffs in two of the three years McCollum has been here, but the team never made it past the first round. The former Trail Blazers guard is in the first year of his two-year extension, which he signed with New Orleans, and is set to make $32 million this season.
With no certain path forward on Ingram, the Pelicans could move the former all-star before the trade deadline and acquire more future assets by moving McCollum and Jones. Head coach Willie Green has improved his win total in each season since becoming the Pelicans coach, but that is severely in jeopardy this season. The Pelicans host the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.
