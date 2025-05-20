NBA Trade Idea Lands $100 Million Star In New Orleans
The New Orleans Pelicans followed up a season where they had the second-most wins in franchise history by having the second-least with a 21-61 record. It was a season marked by injuries, trading away Brandon Ingram, and just trying to figure out what's next for this franchise.
Therefore, after the season, the Pelicans opted to make a move at the top by bringing in NBA legend Joe Dumars to serve as their Head of Basketball Operations. With change expected to be on the way, it's clear that the team needs help on both sides of the ball. In an effort to get younger and add some scoring on the perimeter, the Pelicans could stay in the conference to find their man.
In this mock trade idea, the Pelicans would work together with the Portland Trail Blazers, helping them get some veteran leadership to their young core while the Pelicans add players more on the same timeline with guys like Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson.
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Anfernee Simons and Robert Williams III
Portland Trail Blazers receive: CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, 2026 1st via IND (Top 4 protected), 2031 2nd via TOR, and 2031 2nd via ORL or NOP
For Portland, they bring in two expiring contracts in McCollum and Olynyk, who bring over 110 combined games of playoff experience to the Blazers. A reunion for McCollum in Portland, he's able to serve as a mentor to young guards Scoot Henderson and Shadeon Sharpe. Additionally, they bring in a first-round pick and two seconds, helping them build up draft capital.
As for the Pelicans, Simons gives them a dynamic scoring guard next to Dejounte Murray, as he'll be able to combat Simons' lack of defense. Additionally, Williams gives the Pelicans an option at center, who's one of the better defensive bigs in the NBA when healthy. The only downside is that the Pelicans would have to give Simons a new contract, but they wouldn't give up much to get him.
Related Articles
Four-Time NBA All-Star Makes Controversial Cooper Flagg Statement
4x NBA All-Star's Wild Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson Statement