Pelicans Scoop

NBA Trade Idea Lands $100 Million Star In New Orleans

NBA mock trade idea brings $100 million star to the New Orleans Pelicans to add scoring punch

Liam Willerup

Oct 25, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson (1) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (1) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson (1) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (1) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Pelicans followed up a season where they had the second-most wins in franchise history by having the second-least with a 21-61 record. It was a season marked by injuries, trading away Brandon Ingram, and just trying to figure out what's next for this franchise.

Therefore, after the season, the Pelicans opted to make a move at the top by bringing in NBA legend Joe Dumars to serve as their Head of Basketball Operations. With change expected to be on the way, it's clear that the team needs help on both sides of the ball. In an effort to get younger and add some scoring on the perimeter, the Pelicans could stay in the conference to find their man.

In this mock trade idea, the Pelicans would work together with the Portland Trail Blazers, helping them get some veteran leadership to their young core while the Pelicans add players more on the same timeline with guys like Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson.

New Orleans Pelicans receive: Anfernee Simons and Robert Williams III

Portland Trail Blazers receive: CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, 2026 1st via IND (Top 4 protected), 2031 2nd via TOR, and 2031 2nd via ORL or NOP

Blazers guard Anfernee Simon
Feb 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

For Portland, they bring in two expiring contracts in McCollum and Olynyk, who bring over 110 combined games of playoff experience to the Blazers. A reunion for McCollum in Portland, he's able to serve as a mentor to young guards Scoot Henderson and Shadeon Sharpe. Additionally, they bring in a first-round pick and two seconds, helping them build up draft capital.

As for the Pelicans, Simons gives them a dynamic scoring guard next to Dejounte Murray, as he'll be able to combat Simons' lack of defense. Additionally, Williams gives the Pelicans an option at center, who's one of the better defensive bigs in the NBA when healthy. The only downside is that the Pelicans would have to give Simons a new contract, but they wouldn't give up much to get him.

Related Articles

Four-Time NBA All-Star Makes Controversial Cooper Flagg Statement

4x NBA All-Star's Wild Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson Statement

14-Year NBA Veteran Makes Strong Jalen Brunson Statement

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News