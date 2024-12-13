NBA Trade Idea Pairs $158M Pelicans Star With Victor Wembanyama
The New Orleans Pelicans are 5-21 and last in the Western Conference. With NBA trade rumors heating up, the Pelicans’ start to the season has them involved in a lot of these hypothetical trade scenarios.
Both Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are sidelined due to injury, which makes them much more difficult to trade. This is especially the case for Williamson who has been hampered by injuries almost his entire NBA career.
With Ingram entering free agency as his $158 million contract expires after this season, any team trading for him would likely do so with the intention to re-sign him. Could the San Antonio Spurs look to pair Ingram with Victor Wembanyama?
During a recent ESPN segment, NBA insider and cap space expert Bobby Marks proposed a deal that sends Ingram to San Antonio.
“For me, it’s San Antonio,” Marks said of a potential Ingram trade destination. “That would make the most sense there. Just the ability to extend him or sign him to a contract in the offseason. Certainly with Victor Wembanyama on this roster.”
The deal Marks proposed sends Keldon Johnson and Zach Collins to New Orleans along with a future first round pick.
“That works for Brandon Ingram,” Marks said of this trade structure.
While there is no sense on whether other not New Orleans and San Antonio would agree to such a deal, Marks believes it could make sense for the Spurs to pair Wembanyama with a former NBA All-Star in Ingram.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors