NBA Trade Idea Pairs Kevin Durant with $197 Million Star
After another year of disappointment and missing the NBA playoffs, the Phoenix Suns are expected to make some significant changes this summer, starting with superstar forward Kevin Durant.
Durant, 36, averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game this season with hyper-efficient 52.7/43.0/83.9 shooting splits. Even in year 18, Durant proved to have plenty of gas left in the tank and could be a real difference-maker with a different team in a better situation than the Suns.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman released his latest NBA mock draft, where the New Orleans Pelicans select Duke star center Khaman Maluach. However, Wasserman proposed a blockbuster trade idea that sends the seventh overall pick to the Suns in a package to acquire Kevin Durant.
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns receive: 2025 first-round pick (7th overall), CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Hawkins, a 2029 first-round pick (top-three protected), and a 2027 first-round pick swap (via MIL)
Wasserman wants Durant to pair up with Pelicans star Zion Williamson, creating a very intriguing duo with some legitimate supporting cast pieces around them.
The Pelicans have some real talent to build around a superstar like Kevin Durant, especially with guys like Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray, and Yves Missi to round out a solid core. However, Durant is entering the last year of his contract worth $54.7 million, and the chances that he would want to stay in New Orleans long-term are very slim.
Still, if the Pelicans want to make a power move this offseason, inquiring about Durant's availability is not the wildest idea.