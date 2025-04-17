NBA Trade Idea Pairs LaMelo Ball With $197 Million All-Star
The Charlotte Hornets finished their 2024-25 campaign in 14th place in the Eastern Conference, holding the third-worst record in the NBA, and are now looking ahead to an eventful offseason.
The Hornets are likely going to continue to build around star guard LaMelo Ball. The 23-year-old point guard is one of the most electric players in the NBA and averaged 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game this season, but still dealt with some injury concerns.
The Hornets will have a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but what if Charlotte is ready to go all-in on Ball and try to win now, instead of continuing their rebuild?
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would pair Ball with New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson in Charlotte.
Charlotte Hornets receive: Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Miles Bridges, Tidjane Salaun, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick
The Hornets are in the middle of an eight-year playoff drought and have not made it past the first round of the postseason since the 2001-02 season. The Hornets cannot hold themselves in the bottom tier of the Eastern Conference for too long, especially with an elite talent and high-market star like LaMelo Ball leading the way.
Pairing Ball with another exciting star like Zion Williamson would not only sell tickets for a struggling franchise, but it would give the Hornets a serious chance to compete for years to come.
This is a questionable deal for the Pelicans, as Miles Bridges and Tidjane Salaun are not intriguing assets, but two unprotected first-round picks from the Hornets certainly are.
There has been more buzz around a potential Williamson trade, especially with the front office changes in New Orleans, and the Hornets are one of the many teams that could make sense as a potential suitor.