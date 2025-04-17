Pelicans Scoop

NBA Trade Idea Pairs LaMelo Ball With $197 Million All-Star

A new trade idea sends Pelicans star Zion Williamson to the Hornets to pair with LaMelo Ball

Jan 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets finished their 2024-25 campaign in 14th place in the Eastern Conference, holding the third-worst record in the NBA, and are now looking ahead to an eventful offseason.

The Hornets are likely going to continue to build around star guard LaMelo Ball. The 23-year-old point guard is one of the most electric players in the NBA and averaged 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game this season, but still dealt with some injury concerns.

The Hornets will have a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but what if Charlotte is ready to go all-in on Ball and try to win now, instead of continuing their rebuild?

Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would pair Ball with New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson in Charlotte.

Charlotte Hornets receive: Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans receive: Miles Bridges, Tidjane Salaun, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick

Mar 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Hornets are in the middle of an eight-year playoff drought and have not made it past the first round of the postseason since the 2001-02 season. The Hornets cannot hold themselves in the bottom tier of the Eastern Conference for too long, especially with an elite talent and high-market star like LaMelo Ball leading the way.

Pairing Ball with another exciting star like Zion Williamson would not only sell tickets for a struggling franchise, but it would give the Hornets a serious chance to compete for years to come.

This is a questionable deal for the Pelicans, as Miles Bridges and Tidjane Salaun are not intriguing assets, but two unprotected first-round picks from the Hornets certainly are.

There has been more buzz around a potential Williamson trade, especially with the front office changes in New Orleans, and the Hornets are one of the many teams that could make sense as a potential suitor.

