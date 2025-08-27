NBA Trade Idea Sends Pelicans' $112 Million Star to Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans are in a challenging position. Although injuries derailed their 2024-2025 season, the Western Conference is a gauntlet, with multiple teams stacking their rosters to compete with the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
Despite the devastating injuries, forward Trey Murphy III was a bright spot for an otherwise miserable season. In 53 games before he too had a serious shoulder injury, Murphy III averaged 21.2 points per game on 45.4 percent from the field.
In an expanded role for the highly athletic wing, Murphy III showcased his ability to put the ball on the floor and become more of a main option for a New Orleans team that had most of its roster on the sidelines.
Should the Pelicans Move Him?
With such an excellent talent in Murphy III on a four-year, $112 million rookie extension with the Pelicans, multiple teams have been gearing up for the possibility of a trade involving the bouncy forward.
He is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2029 and is making $28 million per year, which is essentially a team-friendly deal by 2025 standards.
Why would the Pelicans trade a player who just had a career year with significant upside before he hits his prime?
The answer may lie in the direction of the franchise and the package in return.
Can the Mavericks Pull Off a Trade?
Okay, well, we know Dallas can pull off a shocking trade, as evidenced by their decision to move their franchise cornerstone, Luka Doncic, this past February.
But, if the Pelicans can garner a package that suits their future plans, maybe they do execute it.
A new trade idea by Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley imagines a world in which the Pelicans and Mavericks make a deal for Murphy III:
New Orleans Pelicans receive: P.J. Washington, Max Christie, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, 2029 first-round pick (via LAL), 2032 first-round pick (top-three protected)
Dallas Mavericks receive: Trey Murphy III
Buckley wrote, "It'll be a sad day in New Orleans when this franchise accepts its snakebitten fate and bails on this core. On paper, a roster featuring Murphy, Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Jordan Poole and Herbert Jones seems capable of some really fun and maybe really successful basketball."
"New Orleans felt like it could pivot any direction this offseason, and maybe a slow start is all it takes to plunge this organization into an overhaul. Murphy, who's either a star role player or perhaps simply a rising star, would fetch a small mountain of assets. The picks are the obvious prizes, but Christie took a big step this past season and Washington works as either a solid starter or a potential bridge to additional assets closer to the trade deadline," he concluded.
The Pelicans have been very reluctant to trade Trey Murphy III, as they still value him as a part of their core. However, that will not stop teams looking to significantly upgrade their squads from trying, and Dallas may be a good fit for long-term success for Murphy III alongside rookie phenom Cooper Flagg.
