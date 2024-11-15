Pelicans Scoop

NBA Trade Idea Swaps $150M Star for Former First-Overall Pick

This NBA trade idea would shake things up for two Western Conference teams.

Joey Linn

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) during the second half at Moda Center.
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) during the second half at Moda Center. / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Pelicans have quickly gone from a team expecting to be in the Western Conference playoff picture to one that may be selling at this year’s trade deadline. While it’s a bit too early to make such a prediction, New Orleans is currently without Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Hawkins.

These injury issues have the Pelicans dead last in the Western Conference with a 3-9 record through 12 games. Should New Orleans decide to sell, looming free agent Brandon Ingram should draw some interest.

In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed a deal that sends Ingram to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Deandre Ayton.

Brandon Ingram and Deandre Ayton
Mar 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles against Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Via Bailey: "For the Blazers, Ingram's $36 million salary is right around Ayton's $34 million, but he's on an expiring deal, while Ayton is under contract through 2025-26. He doesn't make a ton of sense for a rebuilding team, but Portland can easily just let him walk next summer and have some extra flexibility without that final year of Ayton on the books."

New Orleans may be forced to do something with Ingram at the deadline if they are still near the bottom of the Western Conference. Losing the one-time All-Star for nothing in free agency would be an unfortunate outcome, especially if he has some trade value.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News