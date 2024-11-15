NBA Trade Idea Swaps $150M Star for Former First-Overall Pick
The New Orleans Pelicans have quickly gone from a team expecting to be in the Western Conference playoff picture to one that may be selling at this year’s trade deadline. While it’s a bit too early to make such a prediction, New Orleans is currently without Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Hawkins.
These injury issues have the Pelicans dead last in the Western Conference with a 3-9 record through 12 games. Should New Orleans decide to sell, looming free agent Brandon Ingram should draw some interest.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed a deal that sends Ingram to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Deandre Ayton.
Via Bailey: "For the Blazers, Ingram's $36 million salary is right around Ayton's $34 million, but he's on an expiring deal, while Ayton is under contract through 2025-26. He doesn't make a ton of sense for a rebuilding team, but Portland can easily just let him walk next summer and have some extra flexibility without that final year of Ayton on the books."
New Orleans may be forced to do something with Ingram at the deadline if they are still near the bottom of the Western Conference. Losing the one-time All-Star for nothing in free agency would be an unfortunate outcome, especially if he has some trade value.
