New Announcement on Injured New Orleans Pelicans Player Revealed
On Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans provided an injury update for backup point guard Jose Alvarado. After confirming that Alvarado suffered a left hamstring injury in the team’s 107-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the team revealed Alvarado would be re-examined in three weeks. That’s a major blow for a team already struggling with injuries.
After newly acquired point guard Dejounte Murray suffered a hand fracture after the Pelicans' opening-season victory against the Chicago Bulls, Alvarado stepped up to provide some stability in the guard position. The fourth-year guard averages a career-high 10.7 points and 4.5 assists per game on 40% shooting from beyond the arc. Alvarado is an undrafted player from Georgia Tech.
New Orleans is already without Murray, Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and Jordan Hawkins for an extended period. Without Alvarado, the Pelicans will look for forward Brandon Boston, Jr. and rookie guard Antonio Reeves to handle the team's ball-handling until Murray can rehab from his hand surgery.
The Pelicans are 3-8 on the season and amid a five-game losing streak. This week presents a gauntlet of stiff competition, including games with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Under head Coach Willie Green, the Pelicans have increased their win total in all three seasons under his direction. With the number of injuries on this team, that is in jeopardy unless New Orleans gets healthy and turns it around.
