New Orleans Pelicans Announce Massive Front Office Decision
On Sunday, the New Orleans Pelicans wrapped up their 2024-25 regular season with a loss to the OKC Thunder, finishing 21-61 and in 14th place in the Western Conference.
On Monday, the Pelicans decided to make some major changes.
The Pelicans officially announced the firing of executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin, ending his six-year tenure in that position. Pelicans governer Gayle Benson released a statement.
“After considerable thought and evaluation, I have decided to relieve David Griffin of his duties as executive vice president of basketball operations,” Benson said. “This was a difficult decision, but one that I feel is necessary at this time to bring a fresh approach to our front office and build a culture that will deliver sustainable success, on and off the court."
"I am committed to hiring the right person to lead our basketball operations department and deliver an NBA Championship to our city," Benson continued. "That is what our fans deserve. I am truly appreciative of David for his leadership and many contributions to the Pelicans organization and the New Orleans community over the last six years. We wish David and his wife, Meredith, and their family all the best moving forward.
"While our focus is a championship on the court, we are also making sure that we do the same off the court, by continuing to prioritize the fan experience, and ensuring our games are easily accessible across our entire Gulf South region on multiple convenient platforms.
"In addition, we are working to determine the best path forward to transform the Smoothie King Center into the best arena in the NBA. We look forward to delivering on these priorities for our fans."
The Pelicans had a 209-263 record during Griffin's tenure, making two playoff appearances but failing to make it past the first round. This will be a very busy offseason for the Pelicans, but it all starts with who they find to replace Griffin.