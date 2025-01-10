Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans Pelicans Announce Zion Williamson Punishment

The Pelicans have suspended Zion Williamson.

Joey Linn

Mar 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Mar 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans are amid a dreadful season. Just 7-31, New Orleans ranks last in the Western Conference standings.

The biggest reason New Orleans has been such a poor team this season is injuries, primarily to star forward Zion Williamson. Recently returning from an extended injury absence, Williamson played just his seventh game of the NBA season.

While he looked good in his return, Williamson missed the next game due to injury management as it was the second night of a back-to-back. Williamson was initially expected to play in Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, but that has now changed.

Zion Williamson
Nov 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during warmups before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Per the Pelicans, Williamson has been suspended one game by the team.

Via Pelicans: “Pelicans have suspended forward Zion Williamson for one game for a violation of team policies, announced today by Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. Zion will miss tonight’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers and will rejoin the team tomorrow.”

Griffin made a statement on the team's decision to suspend Williamson, saying, "This one game suspension is a result of failing to meet our team standards. His dedication to this organization is of paramount significance to us and to him. He has taken accountability for his actions and reaffirmed that commitment to the team today. I’m confident he will continue to evolve positively on and off the floor."

Williamson also made a statement, adding, "I take full responsibility for this suspension. I’ve worked extremely hard in rehab to get healthy to deliver for this team. There is no excuse for being late to team activities. I have apologized to Mrs. Benson and my teammates and coaches and I also owe an apology to the fans. I can and will be better as a teammate and member of this organization.”

The star forward will rejoin the team after this one-game suspension.

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

