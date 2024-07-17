New Orleans Pelicans Boss Gives Major Update Regarding Plans for Their Star
The New Orleans Pelicans made one of the most high-profile moves of the summer when they landed Dejounte Murray in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks.
That trade should help the Pelicans' backcourt improve with Murray moving into the playmaker role, allowing CJ McCollum to focus more on spacing and shooting as an off-ball player.
Ideally, that opens things up for their superstar Zion Williamson to operate with the hope he will continue to be healthy after playing in 70 regular season games, which was the most of his career.
But, it should also be pointed out that New Orleans has a glaring weakness after making the deal to land their new point guard.
Following the departure of Jonas Valanciunas in free agency and losing Larry Nance Jr. in the trade, they don't have a viable starting option at center. They signed Daniel Theis, but at this point in his career, he's certainly more of a role player.
Rookie Yves Missi offers some major upside, but he's a project at this stage. Same with Croatian center Karlo Matkovic, who they signed to his rookie deal after drafting him in 2022, but despite flashes during Summer League, it's unknown if he's ready for a full-time NBA workload.
Because of that, the best chance the Pelicans have of landing a legit starting center is by trading their star wing Brandon Ingram.
They would prefer not to do that, something reiterated by executive vice president David Griffin, but with the one-time All-Star searching for a max contract, something New Orleans doesn't want to pay, both parties could be exploring other options.
Different trade packages have been thrown out there, but the reality is there doesn't seem to be a major market for Ingram, making it difficult to move him for a piece who will help the Pelicans win now.
Griffin went on SiriusXM NBA Radio and gave an update on what the franchise's plans are regarding their star.
"... for now, we're going to play it out. I think we're committed to each other. I think we're committed to seeing if this team can work in a way that makes it make sense," the executive said.
It's not like Ingram isn't under contract. He's owed $36 million this season before he becomes a free agent.
Where things get difficult for the organization is when it comes to the $208 million extension he's eligible to sign.
"So I think from a relationship standpoint, we've been really clear we'd prefer Brandon stays with us and Brandon's been pretty clear he prefers to stay with us. At the same time, there is a financial reality to this, and where I think we can go in terms of keeping this group together might not be as far as he and his agency would like us to be able to go," Griffin said.
The Pelicans have to ask themselves this: Is Ingram a necessary piece to win a championship?
It seems like they think the answer is no or else they wouldn't be balking at that amount of money for an extension.
Ingram is a good player, averaging 23.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per season during his five years in New Orleans, but his Win Share value of 5.1 last season, his highest since 2020-21, put him at 72nd in the NBA behind names like Collin Sexton, Al Horford, Mo Wagner, and other role players.
That doesn't scream max player, especially for an organization which has some limitations.
"In some markets, you don't have to make any decisions: You get a max, and you get a max, and you get a max, and you hoard talent," Griffin said. "We're not that market. So, we're going to have to make sure the fit is right and we're going to have to make sure that we can keep the group together. So, if there's a way we can do that with Brandon in a sustainable way, we want to do it. And I think he feels the same."
What ultimately comes out of this will be seen, but it's clear there is interest on both sides for Ingram to remain with New Orleans.
Things will just have to be worked out from a financial standpoint to ensure that happens.