New Orleans Pelicans Could Add All-Defensive Veteran for Cheap this Offseason
This offseason for the New Orleans Pelicans is all about finding a way to improve this roster so they can finally make some noise in the playoffs.
Under Willie Green, they've been to the postseason in two out of three years but have failed to advance a single time. Still, there seems to be confidence that he's the right guy to lead this group moving forward.
The Pelicans garnered headlines in early-July when they made a deal with the Atlanta Hawks that landed them star guard Dejounte Murray in exchange for Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, two other players, and two first round picks.
There is hope Murray returns to the trajectory he had with the San Antonio Spurs when many considered him to be someone who could become one of the best players at his position. Adding him already improved their defensive profile, something that's been lacking for New Orleans.
But, the next progression on what the front office might look to do before the start of the upcoming season surrounds the possibility of trading Brandon Ingram.
He's searching for a max contract extension that's north of $200 million, something the Pelicans aren't willing to pay. Others around the league seem weary about handing him that type of money, making it difficult for any deal to get completed.
New Orleans has made it known they would like to have him as part of this organization going forward, just not for that price. That could cause the star forward to publicly request a trade if it gets to that point.
If the Pelicans are able to move him, they will likely need some wing depth.
Turning to the free agent market, Robert Covington could be a real option they pursue as someone they can land for a league minimum contract.
The 33-year-old was shipped back to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers trade. His role was limited, only scoring 4.5 points and grabbing 3.4 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game across the 26 contests he got into.
However, the former All-Defensive First Team player has proven to still be a top defender, averaging 1.3 steals during that same time frame.
Covington certainly isn't a difference maker at this point in his career, but that's not what New Orleans would be bringing him in to be. They just need him to come off the bench and have specific impact as a three-and-D guy, while providing veteran leadership to this group who certainly needs it.