New Orleans Pelicans Could Partner with Warriors on Blockbuster Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans are still being mentioned in a lot of rumors as the NBA offseason moves forward. They have already made a major trade for Atlanta Hawks star guard Dejounte Murray, but they may not be done with big trades.
Brandon Ingram is still on the roster. Coming into the offseason, it was widely expected that he would end up getting traded.
As of right now, the expectation is that the Pelicans would still like to move him. If the right deal was offered, New Orleans would make the trade.
Now, the question becomes, which teams could be potential trade partners? Both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers would be options, but there is another team that would make sense as well. That team is the Golden State Warriors.
Earlier this offseason, the Warriors aggressive pursued a trade for Paul George. They clearly would like to make an impactful move to keep their championship dreams alive with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
Klay Thompson left town in free agency this offseason. A trade for Ingram could be exactly what Golden State needs in order to get back into contention in the Western Conference.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Pelicans, Ingram ended up averaging 20.8 points per game to go along with 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds. He shot 49.2 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 35.5 percent of his three-point attempts.
At 26 years old, Ingram would be a perfect trade target for the Warriors. He would be a long-term piece that would alleviate a lot of the workload from Stephen Curry's shoulders. Ingram is an elite scorer, which is somethig that Golden State needs.
The Warriors could offer up an intriguing trade package. Players that could be potentially included in an offer are Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Moses Moody. Jonathan Kuminga is not likely to be traded by Golden State.
Would that be enough to get a deal done? Possibly, but no one can know what New Orleans truly wants.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about the Pelicans in the coming weeks. Ingram seems to be a player that doesn't fit into the plans for New Orleans. A trade still looks likely, but fans will just have to wait and see if a move actually happens.