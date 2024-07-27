New Orleans Pelicans Dream Trade Target Reportedly Already Has Opposing Offer
The New Orleans Pelicans have one clear hole in their roster and one perfect player could be on the move, but it looks like they'll have stiff competition for him.
As the Utah Jazz ramp-up their rebuild, likely in hopes of landing Cooper Flagg in the next NBA draft, it seems as though star center Lauri Markkanen will be on the move.
Markkanen would be the perfect player to add to this New Orleans roster, but someone of his ilk will see a lot of suitors for the Pelicans to worry about.
One of the most interested teams have been the Golden State Warriors.
Evan Sidery of Forbes has reported what Utah wants from Golden State: Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and multiple first-round picks.
The issues comes with the fact that the Warriors have reportedly only offered Moody, cash and draft picks.
The package that gets the job done is likely somewhere in between those two, this is a great baseline for New Orleans to consider if they truly want things to get done.
In an ideal world, the Jazz would be interested in Brandon Ingram as he would be a big trade piece. In reality, though, Ingram doesn't fit what Utah wants for the future.
Introducing a third team in the deal could potentially get the job done.
Jordan Hawkins would likely be involved in this deal, but moving him while he still holds a bit of value would be in the Pelican's best interest.
Hawkins was a first-round draft pick a year ago and has proven to have a super high ceiling as a shooter. He struggled in the summer league and might have a hard time finding serious minutes in New Orleans, but would be an ideal player for a rebuilding squad like Utah.
As a rookie, he averaged 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and one assist per game. He show 36.6% from the field and 84% from the charity stripe.
Whatever it takes to get Markkanen, though, the Pelicans should entertain the idea.
During his last campaign for Utah, he averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounda and 2.0 asissts per game while shooting just under 40% from deep.
His presence would provide some much-needed spacing on offense and make things easier on Zion Williamson.
The loss of Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance Jr. has put the focus on the center position. While they're certainly in a better spot right now than they were a year ago, a player like Markkanen would finish their roster for the next season.