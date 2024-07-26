New Orleans Pelicans Former Second Round Pick Traded to Phoenix Suns
Earlier this month, the New Orleans Pelicans made a splash when they acquired Dejounte Murray in a blockbuster trade that saw them ship out four players and two first rounds picks to get it done.
This is a win now move as they hope the star point guard will elevate their offensive profile while also improving the defense in their backcourt. Having him alongside Herb Jones officially makes them the most prolific at one defensive aspect.
For a team in the Pelicans' situation, this is a deal that had to be made.
They've been in the playoffs two out of the past three years, but have failed to advance past the first round a single time. Because the Western Conference is loaded with talent and teams on the rise, making an aggressive play to bring in someone who has a high ceiling like Murray is something they had to take a swing on.
New Orleans certainly lost some depth in this trade, one of the reasons why they have been shopping around their star Brandon Ingram to see if they can get a return that will address some of the holes they currently have on their roster.
One of the players the Pelicans sent the Atlanta Hawks in the Murray deal was E.J. Liddell.
Drafted by New Orleans in the second round of the 2022 NBA draft, he unfortunately suffered a torn ACL in the Summer League that sidelined him until last season.
The 23-year-old, 6-foot-7 forward only appeared in eight games with the Pelicans, averaging 2.9 minutes per contest where he scored four total points and grabbed five rebounds. But his 26 games in the G League saw him average 17.7 points and 7.8 rebounds.
Now, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Liddell is on the move for the second time this summer as the Hawks have dealt him to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for David Roddy.
The Suns are a team that desperately needs depth options with the big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal eating up so much salary. If Liddell is able to continue evolving as a player, there's a chance the former New Orleans second round pick can play his way into a limited role.