New Orleans Pelicans Forward Predicted to Steal Starting Rotation Spot
The New Orleans Pelicans are off to a nice 2-0 start this season, as they have overcome early injuries already this year.
Coming into the campaign, the Pelicans appeared like a team that could make some noise in the Western Conference, as there is a lot of talent and depth on this team. While the center position will likely be a weakness, New Orleans has a lot of depth at the guard and wing positions.
Even though Zion Williamson has already missed a game, Dejounte Murray has a fractured hand, and Trey Murphy III has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, the Pelicans are an early 2-0 on the campaign.
As the season rolls on, changes will inevitably be made to the starting rotation, as the situation surrounding Brandon Ingram will sort itself out.
Recently, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report spoke about one player who will eventually take a starting spot in the lineup, and he named Murphy as that guy for New Orleans.
“The Pels see Murphy as a starter eventually. That moment should arrive when Ingram is traded at some point this season. New Orleans may have to take back pennies on the dollar for Ingram, but that's still better than allowing him to walk away for nothing in July. And on the off chance Ingram lasts through the year, Murphy is still the most logical candidate to bump McCollum out of the starting group. One way or the other, he's bound to spend most of this season as a starter.”
There is a good chance that Murphy might have already been a starter if he wasn’t sidelined with an injury, as the franchise really likes what they have in Murphy, as shown by the four-year, $112 million contract he received.
In just under 30 minutes a game last season, Murphy averaged 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists.
At 6’8”, Murphy can play both forward positions and can shoot the ball efficiently and effectively from beyond the arc. As a career 39.2 percent shooter, Murphy fits nicely into the long-term plans for the Pelicans alongside Williamson.
With Murray out for at least a month, Murphy’s return will certainly be welcomed by New Orleans in the coming weeks. As the young forward enters his fourth season, he not only could propel himself into the starting five, but also could have a breakout season once he gets healthy.