New Orleans Pelicans Forward's Recall Ability Impresses NBA Star
It's no secret athletes create narratives and slights as motivation to gain a competitive advantage. New Orleans Pelicans rising star Trey Murphy III uses his No. 17 NBA draft selection as fuel to take his game to the next level. So much so, that Murphy III can easily recall the 16 players drafted before him.
The former Virginia standout was recently on the Old Man & the Three Podcast with host Tommy Alter and Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson, Jr. to discuss a myriad of topics before the NBA season starts in October. Jackson, Jr. admitted that he doesn't remember every pick drafted around him, even though he was the No. 4 selection in the 2018 Draft.
Murphy III quickly interjected that it shouldn't be too hard considering where Jackson, Jr. was selected. He then recalled every player selected ahead of him and got a quick round of applause from his co-hosts. The Pelicans fourth-year player said he uses that as 'a chip on his shoulder.'
Considering his year-over-year progression, that fire burns intently for Murphy III. Entering his fourth season, Murphy III has improved his scoring, rebounding, and assists in every year since he's been in the league. That type of production is going further than the local level.
The Ringer founder Bill Simmons had this to say earlier this year about Murphy III. "I've decided that Trey Murphy is my favorite non-superstar in either conference...He is one of the most addictive guys in the league. What I love is where I think his game eventually will get to."
New Orleans expects his game to go to the next level and sees him as an integral part of the team's success moving forward. Murphy III is up for a rookie contract extension and expectations are for a deal to get done soon. He's not letting contract talks become a distraction off the court, and this summer he worked hard to improve his game on the court.
He was chosen as a member of the U.S. Select Team to scrimmage and prepare the USA Men's National Team for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Murphy III also has expanded his portfolio to include a future in media.
"Seeing what Draymond (Green) and CJ (McCollum) are doing is showing me something I really want to do", Murphy III told Boardroom in 2023. "I feel like I can speak well, I'm knowledgeable, and I get to talk about the game I love. I feel like I need to get some more stripes under my belt before I do a podcast, but it's definitely something I'm looking forward to in the future."
With a motivated Murphy III and the rest of the talented Pelicans roster, New Orleans has their sights on contending in the Western Conference this year. They hope to add enough fuel to the fire to make it to the top.