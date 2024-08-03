New Orleans Pelicans Guard Gets Blown Out in Loss Against Team USA
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado's Olympic campaign is officially over.
His Puerto Rican National Team fell to Team USA 104-83 in the Group C finale.
Puerto Rico was eliminated before the game after losses to Serbia and South Sudan earlier in the tournament. Alvarado led the team with 18 points, while he also dished out 3 assists against Team USA.
Purto Rico grabbed a surprising first-quarter lead after being a 33-point underdog before tip. Team USA quickly turned a 25-17 deficit into a lead in the second quarter after an 11-0 run. The Americans outscored Puerto Rico 39-16 in the quarter and never relinquished their lead.
Anthony Edwards led all scorers with 26 points off the bench. LeBron James had another nice all-around game, scoring 10 points, grabbing six rebounds, and dishing eight assists.
Team USA will have the top seed in the medal rounds beginning Tuesday.
Despite the loss, it was a proud moment for Alvarado and his national team.
After injuring his right fibula last season, he was held out of the FIBA World Cup last summer for precautionary reasons. Alvarado played in this year's Olympic Qualifying Tournament and was named the MVP. He scored 23 points in the finale to lead Puerto Rico to their first Olympic berth since 2004.
The Pelicans picked up their team option on Alvarado earlier this summer. He has a non-guaranteed $1.99 million contract for next season, but he is such a fan favorite that his roster spot appears to be safe.
He will become an unrestricted free agent next summer, meaning this will be an important year for Alvarado to determine his future in New Orleans.
The former undrafted guard from Georgia Tech averaged 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals in 18.4 minutes per contest in 56 games last season.