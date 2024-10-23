New Orleans Pelicans Guard Jose Alvarado Clears Up Rumors Regarding His Car Accident
The New Orleans Pelicans get their season underway on Wednesday night when they take on the Chicago Bulls, and while there are a lot of storylines circulating around what this team might be able to accomplish in the opener and during the upcoming campaign as a whole, off court things are already in the headlines.
Injuries have been at the forefront of discussions, and it's not known if Zion Williamson or Dejounte Murray will be available based on an illness and personal reasons respectively, but it was a situation surrounding Jose Alvarado that stole the headlines.
It was reported here at New Orleans Pelicans on SI that the star guard had been involved in a car accident based on a report from Pelicans Press that stated "he was able to walk away without any major injuries" following the crash.
However, Alvarado himself went on his social media account to clear up some the information about what occurred earlier today.
That is even more positive news.
It was a great sign when Alvarado was seen going through shootaround with Brandon Ingram after the supposed accident, but it turns out he was never involved in the crash and was there just to help out a friend and make sure they were OK.
The guard is dealing with a knee contusion that currently has him listed as questionable for the opener, so if both he and Murray aren't able to play, that could severely impact the start to their season.