New Orleans Pelicans Linked to Possible Jimmy Butler Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans were widely expected to trade star forward Brandon Ingram during the NBA offseason. However, they couldn't find the right deal and they have begun the 2024-25 season with him on the roster.
That being said, it seems likely that the Pelicans would still have interest in dealing Ingram.
So far, there have been no reports about Ingram and New Orleans making progress in contract discussions. Ingram wants a max extension and the Pelicans haven't been willing to give him that.
Could a blockbuster trade with the Miami Heat end up being the answer?
One well-known analyst, Bill Simmons, suggested New Orleans as a potential trade suitor for Heat star Jimmy Butler. He did end up deciding that it wasn't a great idea, but they were mentioned nonetheless.
There have been a lot of rumors about Butler potentially parting ways with Miami at some point in the near future. More than likely, Ingram would be sent back to the Heat in any deal that brings Butler to the Pelicans.
Butler would be an intriguing pickup for New Orleans. He would bring great leadership and experience to a young basketball team. At 35 years old though, he might be too old for the Pelicans to pay big to get.
Last season with Miami, Butler ended up playing in 60 games. He ended up being injured in the playoffs and was unable to help his team.
In the 60 games he played during the regular season, Butler ended up averaging 20.8 points per game to go along with 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 steals. Butler shot 49.9 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from the three-point line.
If New Orleans does see him as a legitimate fit, a trade could be relatively easy to come up with.
Both Ingram and Butler have big contracts. The Pelicans would have to add more salary on top of Ingram to land Butler, but the two sides could figure out the details quickly. An Ingram for Butler swap would be the main part of the trade.
New Orleans is going to be an interesting team to watch in trade discussions. Ingram will likely be moved ahead of the trade deadline, unless the Pelicans can get him locked up to an extension. Losing him for nothing in the offseason would be bad business.
Keep an eye on Butler as a potential trade target. The fit doesn't make perfect sense, but it could help New Orleans move on from Ingram and bring in a quality replacement at the same time.