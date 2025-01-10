Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans Pelicans Make Another Significant Injury Announcement

The Pelicans reveal one of their star defensive players will be out indefinitely.

Terry Kimble

Nov 22, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) talks with forward Herbert Jones (5) against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
Nov 22, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) talks with forward Herbert Jones (5) against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Injuries have robbed the New Orleans Pelicans of what projected to be a very exciting season. Brandon Ingram is still out indefinitely with his ankle sprain, as is Trey Murphy III, who is week-to-week with his ankle. Star forward Zion Williamson just returned from a 27-game absence with a hamstring, and guard Dejounte Murray missed significant time earlier this season with a fractured hand.

On Friday, the Pelicans announced more grim injury news. Defensive star Herb Jones is out indefinitely with a posterior labrum tear in his right shoulder. Jones injured the shoulder during the third quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

This was the same shoulder that the former second-round pick injured earlier this season against the Golden State Warriors when he had a small, low-grade partial-thickness tear in his rotator cuff. Jones missed 18 games before returning to the lineup on December 5th against the Phoenix Suns.

The former Alabama standout averages 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds on 30% shooting from beyond the arc this year. His three-point shooting is a far cry from the career-high 41% he shot from a distance a season ago, but Jones made his mark in the NBA because of his stellar defense.

He made the NBA All-Defensive First Team last season and was the only non-center to get votes for Defensive Player of the Year. Despite missing 18 games this season, Jones leads the team in deflections this year.

Herbert Jones and Dejounte Murray
Jan 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) celebrates with New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Smoothie King Center. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The injury bug has bitten the Pelicans hard this season, leading to their dismal 7-31 record. Murray, Ingram, Williamson, and Jones have not all shared the court together at any point this season.

