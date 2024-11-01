New Orleans Pelicans Make Big Injury Announcement on Star Player
The New Orleans Pelicans have dealt with some very unfortunate injury luck in recent seasons. While this has primarily involved Zion Williamson, other Pelicans players have also been hit with untimely injuries.
In an injury announcement on Friday, the Pelicans revealed that two key players, including star guard CJ McCollum, will be sidelined for multiple weeks.
Via Pelicans: “Herb Jones sustained a right shoulder strain and small low-grade partial thickness tear in his rotator cuff. His recovery timeframe is approximately 2-4 weeks and his return to play will be based on how he responds to treatment and rehabilitation. CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with a right adductor strain. McCollum is expected to miss approximately 2-3 weeks.”
New Orleans is currently on a three-game losing streak after winning their first two games of the season. Trying to remain competitive in a Western Conference that is getting more challenging every season, New Orleans will now have to stay afloat without two of their most important players.
These injuries to Jones and McCollum will place an even greater responsibility on Williamson to carry the load for this team. Star forward Brandon Ingram will also have an opportunity to step up.
The Pelicans are already without Dejounte Murray who was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks this offseason. A talented two-way guard, Murray suffered a left hand fracture before the regular season began that has kept him sidelined.
