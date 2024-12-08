Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans Pelicans Make Brandon Ingram Injury Announcement

The Pelicans have provided an official injury update on Brandon Ingram.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Smoothie King Center.
New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram went down in Saturday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a left ankle injury. The severity of this injury was unknown at the time, but given the fact that Ingram needed to be helped off the floor, it did not look good.

In an official announcement on Sunday, the Pelicans provided an injury update on the former All-Star forward:

“The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Brandon Ingram has been diagnosed with a high-grade low left ankle sprain. Medical imaging taken last night confirmed the injury, which occurred during the third quarter of last night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. His return to play timeline will be determined by how he responds to treatment and rehabilitation. Further updates will be distributed appropriately.”

Injuries have been a significant factor for the Pelicans this season, as Ingram is just one of several top rotation players to be sidelined for an extended period. Zion Williamson is currently out indefinitely with a hamstring injury, and co-stars like Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum have also missed time this year.

All of these injuries have led to New Orleans being just 5-19 on the season which is last in the Western Conference. Having constructed a talented roster this offseason, a postseason push now feels nearly impossible at this point for the Pelicans.

