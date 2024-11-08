New Orleans Pelicans Make Disappointing Injury Announcement
The New Orleans Pelicans have been hit hard by injuries to begin the season. In addition to Zion Williamson being less the 100 percent, key players such as Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, and Herb Jones are all currently sidelined.
On Friday, thde Pelicans announced yet another injury to a key rotational player on the team. Sharpshooting guard Jordan Hawkins is sidelined 1-2 weeks with a lower back strain. The second-year guard from UConn has labored the last couple of games dealing the with the injury.
Via Pelicans: "The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that guard Jordan Hawkins has been diagnosed with a low back strain. Hawkins is expected to miss approximately 1-2 weeks while he undergoes treatment and rehabilitation."
Hawkins was listed as questionable the last three home games for the Pelicans, but missed Monday's loss to the Trail Blazers with back tightness. He tried to go on Wednesday night, but was largely ineffective, shooting just 1 for 7 from the field in the loss. Coach Willie Green pulled him in the third quarter to rest the remainder of the game.
Hawkins is averaging 16.3 points per game this year on 36.5% shooting from beyond the arc. With the plethora of injuries to start the year, New Orleans has relied on Hawkins' scoring to keep them afloat offensively. The Pelicans are already without Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and CJ McCollum.
Star forward Zion Williamson has also missed time this year with hamstring/quad soreness. He returned on Wednesday in team's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. New Orleans is struggling getting consistent three-point shooting this season. The team is second-to-last in the NBA with 31 three-point attempts per game.
Losing Hawkins is devastating for a team already severely injured and struggling offensively. In his absence, players like Brandon Boston, Jr., Javonte Green, and Jose Alvarado will need to step up. New Orleans has lost six of its last seven games and are second to last in the Western Conference standings. The team plays Orlando on the road Friday night.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Warriors, Heat Floated as Trade Destinations for Pelicans Star