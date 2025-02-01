New Orleans Pelicans Make Major Injury Announcement After Celtics Game
The New Orleans Pelicans revealed some grim news after their 118-116 defeat to the Boston Celtics on Friday. An MRI confirmed that starting point guard Dejounte Murray suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Murray injured himself during a non-contact play in the first quarter after going for a loose ball.
Injuries have decimated the Pelicans this season, with significant injuries to Murray, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and others. The trio of Murray, Williamson, and Ingram did not play a single game together this season, and with the trade rumors surrounding Ingram, they may never get a chance to.
Murray figured to be a key piece to helping New Orleans get past the first round of the playoffs this season. The Pelicans have made the playoffs in two of the last three seasons but failed to advance past the opening round. Many thought adding a dynamic, two-way guard like Murray would alleviate some pressure on Williamson and Ingram to make plays down the stretch.
New Orleans was one of the worst clutch teams in the NBA last season. They were 0-27 on the year when trailing after three quarters. Meanwhile, Murray excelled in the clutch, averaging the third-most clutch points with the Atlanta Hawks last season. The Pelicans traded away Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, Jr. Cody Zeller, E.J. Liddell, and two future first-round picks to acquire Murray.
The former Washington standout fractured his left hand in the Pelicans season opener against the Chicago Bulls. Murray had hand surgery and missed over a month recovering from the injury. He returned to the lineup but started off slow. However, as of late, he picked up his offensive production. Murray scored 27 or more points in three of his last four games. New Orleans is now 12-37 on the season.
