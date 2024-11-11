New Orleans Pelicans Make New Injury Announcement
The New Orleans Pelicans have been hit hard by injuries to start the NBA season. With Dejounte Murray, Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, and others all missing time, New Orleans has played a good portion of the young season without several of their top players.
As Murphy was on the verge of returning, Williamson went down with an injury the team said will sideline him indefinitely.
Via Pelicans: “The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain. Medical imaging taken this morning confirmed the injury. Williamson will be out indefinitely and further updates will be appropriately provided.”
While this was obviously a major disappointment, the Pelicans did announce an encouraging update on another player, saying Murphy will be back in action on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets.
Via Pelicans: “Trey Murphy III (right hamstring strain) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn”
The Pelicans need all the help they can get right now. Quickly falling down the Western Conference standings, the Pelicans enter play on Monday with a 3-7 record. Expecting to be a playoff team, especially after the trade for Murray who has appeared in just one game, the Pelicans have work to do.
New Orleans and Brooklyn will begin play at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.
