New Orleans Pelicans Make Official Brandon Ingram Injury Announcement
The New Orleans Pelicans have been in desperate need of a spark of any kind. Whether it's Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson returning, the team just needs some firepower back.
Fortunately, it looks like the Pelicans may get one of their major players back in the midst of their nine-game losing streak. The team has revealed that Ingram is questionable to return on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns.
"Brandon Ingram (right plantaris tendonitis) went through a full practice today and will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Phoenix Suns," the team said in an online statement.
Ingram spoke to the media following practice and revealed how he was feeling prior to Thursday's game against the Suns.
“I feel good. Had a good practice today," Ingram said. "Went through a full practice. I’m going to see how I feel tomorrow and see if I can give it a go.” The ninth-year pro said he needed to rest due to a calf strain: “I wanted to be cautious, so that I can stay on the floor when I get back and be effective for my teammates.”
If Ingram does return against the Phoenix Suns without Kevin Durant, the Pelicans may have a chance to finally get rid of their nine-game losing streak. The two teams face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
