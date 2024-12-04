New Orleans Pelicans Make Official Zion Williamson Injury Announcement
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been sidelined for nearly a month with a left hamstring strain. There have been different reports surfacing about the severity and potential timeline of this injury, with all of them indicating no imminent return on the horizon for Williamson.
In an official announcement on Wednesday, the Pelicans revealed the latest on Williamson's left hamstring, saying he is progressing well and will be reevaluated in about two weeks.
Via Pelicans: “Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain) is progressing well through rehabilitation and will be re-examined in approximately two weeks.”
All things considered, this is mostly a positive update from the team. While surviving at least another two weeks without Williamson will be difficult for the Pelicans, it is encouraging to know that he is progressing well in his rehab.
There is a strong chance that New Orleans is already too far back in the Western Conference standings to make a real push once Williamson returns, as injuries have heavily contributed to a 4-18 start to the season. That said, getting Williamson back healthy is critical to whatever the Pelicans hope to do this season.
Whether it's the start of a rebuild at this trade deadline for New Orleans or a second half push for a play-in spot, things will be much easier to navigate if Williamson is healthy.
