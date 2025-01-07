New Orleans Pelicans Make Zion Williamson Injury Announcement
There has not been much good news for the New Orleans Pelicans lately. The team is 7-29 and has lost 11 of its last 13 games, giving them the worst record in the Western Conference. However, their best player is close to returning to action after the team announced Zion Williamson is questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Williamson has missed the last 27 games due to a hamstring injury he suffered in November against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Without him, the Pelicans have plummeted toward the bottom of the standings, but the team has still played hard in his absence. Head coach Willie Green announced after practice on Monday that there was a 'chance' Williamson could play this week after participating in his first 5-on-5 practice since his injury.
The Pelicans have two home games before hitting the road, and many fans hope to see the two-time all-star at the Smoothie King Center before the team's long road trip. Many also want a chance to see Pelicans dynamic guard Dejounte Murray and Williamson on the court together for the first time this season. Murray recorded his first triple-double as a Pelican on Sunday in the team's road win against the Washington Wizards.
Williamson is averaging 22.7 points, 8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists this season but has only appeared in six games this year because of injury. Many thought he turned a corner in his career after playing in a career-high 70 games last year, but his reoccurring hamstring issues have lingered over the past three seasons.
With the Pelicans basically out of contention this year, the team will no doubt take things slow with their star, most likely limiting his minutes when he first returns.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors