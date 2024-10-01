New Orleans Pelicans Media Day Recap
The New Orleans Pelicans wrapped up their Media Day on Monday and now travel to Nashville, Tennesee, to begin training camp. Many fans were eager for the team to address Brandon Ingram's contract situation, the starting center issue, and how the team will handle lineups this season. Every question wasn't answered, but the press conference contained interesting tidbits about key burning issues.
Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin and new general manager Bryson Graham took the podium first to address the media. Griffin acknowledged the keen interest in the center position this year, given the Pelicans' lack of size in the middle.
"There will be a great fixation about what we're going to do at center," Griffin expressed. "My answer to that will be, we're going to figure it out. We've got the kind of talent that can play a variety of different ways." Both head coach Willie Green and star forward Zion Williamson echoed similar sentiments when asked how the team would compensate for the lack of size.
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum thinks the team can play a different style of basketball, but the team must be 'selfless' in its approach to do the necessary things to win basketball games. He cited last season's Boston Celtics, who won the NBA title, as an example of players taking on different roles to succeed.
All eyes were on Brandon Ingram, who was making his first public speaking appearance after a summer of contract disputes with the Pelicans. Ingram will play the final year of his contract with New Orleans, and a decision about his future will either be made via trade during the season or negotiations on a new deal after next year. Since the former All-Star forward is an unrestricted free agent next summer, many believe the Pelicans will deal the former No. 2 overall pick before the trade deadline.
There was speculation that an Instagram post about knowing your worth was aimed at the Pelicans. Ingram explained during Media Day that the post had nothing to do with the team's lack of a contract extension offered to him. The former Duke standout also missed team-organized voluntary workouts. Ingram was the only player outside of Daniel Theis who did not attend the workout session.
Griffin explained that it 'physically didn't make sense' for him to participate. Ingram corroborated the statement by saying he spent most of the summer trying to get his knee back to 100% before training camp. He is now healthy and ready to start the season.
Green nor Griffin were committed to naming a starting lineup before the season begins. Both said training camp and preseason will be crucial in determining starting lineups, but it is a fluid situation that will cause some 'growing pains' as Griffin pointed out.
Training camp will last six days before the team returns to New Orleans to play their opening preseason game against the Orlando Magic on October 7th. The regular season opens on October 23rd when the Pelicans host the Chicago Bulls at the Smoothie King Center.