New Orleans Pelicans Named in Massive Three-Team Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a solid all-around offseason, but they didn't end up making the big trade that everyone was expecting.
Brandon Ingram was a name that many thought was going to get traded. So far, that move has not come.
Despite not being moved yet, the Pelicans would likely be open to a trade involving him if one came up. That has led to many analysts and writers speculating about potential moves that the team could make.
Bleacher Report is the latest to suggest a major blockbuster trade that would include New Orleans and Ingram.
In their trade proposal, they have the Pelicans, Utah Jazz, and Brooklyn Nets coming together in a major three-team deal. Here is what the trade would look like:
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Cameron Johnson, Walker Kessler, $13.5 million trade exception (Ingram)
Utah Jazz Receive: Brandon Ingram, Day'Ron Sharpe
Brooklyn Nets Receive: John Collins, Brice Sensabaugh, 2025 First-Round Pick (higher from Cleveland Cavaliers or Minnesota Timberwolves via Jazz)
Clearly, that is a big move with a lot of moving pieces. It's a lot to unpack.
For New Orleans, acquiring Johnson and Kessler would provide quality depth. Kessler would immediately slide in as the likely starting center. Johnson would likely be a starter as well.
As for the Jazz, bringing in Ingram could help them compete right now. Sharpe wouldn't be a huge addition, but he could provide more depth.
Finally, the Nets would be acquiring a nice front-court piece on Collins that they could keep or flip. Sensabaugh is a 20-year-old prospect they could develop into a piece for the future. A first-round pick would give them a valuable asset.
It's very unlikely that this trade would happen, but it actually looks like it would make a ton of sense for all parties involved.
Moving on from Ingram will be a tough decision to make if they choose to do so. He is a legitimate star and has been a lethal scorer and is still just 26 years old.
Perhaps the Pelicans and Ingram have figured out their issues and could stick together long-term, but a trade still seems very possible.
Expect to continue hearing rumors and speculation about the star forward and a potential trade away from the Pelicans. Only time will tell if he gets moved or not. This would be a very intriguing option if all three teams were interested.