New Orleans Pelicans Named Trade Suitor for Former Celtics Center
With the majority of the NBA offseason frenzy already over with, there is the potential for another waves of moves. The New Orleans Pelicans stand at the center of those potential moves.
Obviously, a potential trade involving star forward Brandon Ingram could still be made. They also could use an upgrade at the center position.
One potential name to watch could be former Boston Celtics and current Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III.
MassLive's Brian Robb has suggested that the Pelicans could end up landing Williams at some point. He also mentioned the New York Knicks as a potential destination.
"The Pelicans could certainly use another big man after losing Jonas Valanciunas. The guess here is teams will want to see Williams back healthy on the floor for a bit this season before taking a gamble on him but I’d be stunned if he plays out another full season in Portland at this point."
Williams has always had big-time potential and talent, but he has been unable to stay healthy.
Throughout his six seasons in the NBA, Williams has never played more than 61 games. Last season, he played in just six games before going down with a torn ligament in his knee.
While he could be a good fit for New Orleans, they would have a tough time paying him the kind of money that he is owed with all of his injury issues.
He has the 2024-25 season and the 2025-26 season left on his deal. Williams will make over $12.4 million this season and over $13.2 million next year.
The Pelicans could decide that the potential reward from trading for Williams is worth the risk. If he stays healthy, he can be an elite rebounder and defender. Those are the two main areas of weakness for New Orleans right now looking ahead to the season.
Back in the 2022-23 season with the Celtics, Williams played in 35 games and had 20 starts. He averaged 8.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.4 bocks per game.
Those numbers show the kind of impact he is capable of having when he's on the court.
Williams could end up being a trade target to watch for the Pelicans. However, they would be much better off pursuing a trade for Blazers' center Deandre Ayton or Utah Jazz big man Lauri Markkanen.
It seems unlikely that New Orleans is done with their offseason. Fans should expect more moves at some point before the season arrives.