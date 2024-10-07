New Orleans Pelicans Potential Trade Target Carries Astronomical Asking Price
It is no secret that the New Orleans Pelicans are in the market for some help at the center position ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Last season’s starter, Jonas Valancinunas, departed in free agency and landed with the Washington Wizards. His backup, Larry Nance Jr., was part of the trade package sent to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Dejounte Murray.
Taking their place atop the depth chart are veteran Daniel Theis and rookie Yves Missi. The team also has Karlo Matkovic, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Trey Jemison as depth behind them.
It should come as no surprise that people are concerned the lack of established depth at the position could be the Pelicans' downfall this season. That is also why the team has been connected to big men in the trade market.
One of the players who has been continually linked to New Orleans as a logical trade candidate is Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz.
His name has been involved in trade rumors all summer. The team linked to him most regularly was the New York Knicks, who filled their void in the middle by acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a shocking blockbuster.
Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo are heading back to Minnesota along with a protected first-round pick from the Detroit Pistons.
Part of the reason New York pivoted away from Kessler is because he carries an astronomical asking price. According to NBA insider Marc Stein on his Substack, the Jazz are seeking multiple picks.
“It is believed that Utah wanted at least two future first-round picks for Kessler … after the Knicks had exhausted much of their remaining cache of draft picks in the trade with Brooklyn for Bridges.”
If that information is accurate, it makes a lot of sense why the Pelicans have made zero progress in potential trade talks with Utah centered around their center. New Orleans has the means to trade two first-round picks, but no one is going to get close to that asking price.
Kessler has had his bright spots during his NBA career and is a great rim protector. He is averaging 2.4 blocks in only 23.2 minutes per game through his first two seasons with 8.0 rebounds.
But two first-round picks is a wild asking price, one that should result in the Pelicans looking elsewhere to address their need.