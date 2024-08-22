New Orleans Pelicans Predicted to Have Another Tough Road to NBA Playoffs
The Western Conference in the NBA is predicted to be a gauntlet once again during the 2024-25 season. That is bad news for the New Orleans Pelicans, who made several changes to their roster this offseason with an eye toward moving up the ranks.
Looking to solve their late-game woes offensively, the team acquired Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks. Murray looks to be an ideal fit on paper, filling the gap of what the Pelicans need in their backcourt.
He is someone who can set the table for his teammates capable of being a true lead guard. CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram are solid playmakers in their own rights, but far from true point guards.
Murray will also fit right in defensively with a New Orleans team that was among the stingiest on that side of the court. How much will Willie Green’s game plan on that end of the floor need to be adjusted with an overhaul of the center position occurring?
Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance Jr. and Cody Zeller are all gone. Taking their place are veteran Daniel Theis, rookie Yves Missi, waiver claim Trey Jemison and rookie Karlo Matkovic.
Figuring out the center position is a must if the Pelicans are to take a step forward this season. The logjam on the wing has to be figured out as well. Trading Ingram is the logical move, but that is easier said than done.
With a few question marks, it has led to New Orleans once again being projected to finish outside of the top six, meaning a trip to the NBA Play-In Tournament for a fourth straight season. Over at ESPN, the Pelicans have been predicted to finish 46-36, one game behind the sixth-place Sacramento Kings.
That would put them in a matchup against the No. 8 seed Golden State Warriors, who are projected to go 45-37. Rounding out the Play-In Tournament group are the Memphis Grizzlies at 44-38 and the Houston Rockets with an identical record.
The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers are both predicted to finish in the bottom five despite winning 44 and 43 games respectively. That would be a shocking turn of events, but speaks to how loaded this conference is. ESPN is predicting four teams with records above .500 to miss the postseason.
Luckily for New Orleans, they are not one of them. But, getting into the postseason will be challenging once again. They have navigated their way through the NBA Play-In Tournament to the playoff field in two out of three years under Green.
Their predicted spot in the rankings would change, and likely approve, if they found a taker for Ingram, while subsequently improving the center depth in one fell swoop.