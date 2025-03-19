Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted To Target Star Guard

The New Orleans Pelicans have been predicted to target a top young guard this offseason

Liam Willerup

Oct 23, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Pelicans will head into the 2025 NBA offseason with a lot of questions to address. From what players they are willing to part ways with to even players they want to add to their roster, there's no telling who will be around on their roster come the first game of the 2025-26 regular season.

With CJ McCollum set to be 34 by the start of next season, it's clear that he doesn't make sense for the Pelicans' timeline if they opt to build around young pieces like Trey Murphy III and Yves Missi. To get younger, the Pelicans could target one of the Chicago Bulls' young star guards.

In a recent piece by Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, he listed Bulls guard Coby White as a potential target for the Pelicans this coming offseason. White will be extension-eligible as he goes into the final year of his three-year, $36 million contract. Here's what Pincus had to say about the fit:

"Some around the league wonder if New Orleans will move on from Zion Williamson, who has also struggled to stay on the court. For now, pencil him back with the Pelicans, the team looking to add a guard with a scoring punch like White or Sexton (or possibly Cole Anthony)."

Bulls guard Coby Whit
Mar 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The 25-year-old guard is amid one of the best stretches of his career, averaging 24.2 points per game since the All-Star break. If Chicago is unwilling to extend both White and Josh Giddey, they could seek to get draft capital from New Orleans in return for the ex-UNC guard.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News