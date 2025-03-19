New Orleans Pelicans Predicted To Target Star Guard
The New Orleans Pelicans will head into the 2025 NBA offseason with a lot of questions to address. From what players they are willing to part ways with to even players they want to add to their roster, there's no telling who will be around on their roster come the first game of the 2025-26 regular season.
With CJ McCollum set to be 34 by the start of next season, it's clear that he doesn't make sense for the Pelicans' timeline if they opt to build around young pieces like Trey Murphy III and Yves Missi. To get younger, the Pelicans could target one of the Chicago Bulls' young star guards.
In a recent piece by Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, he listed Bulls guard Coby White as a potential target for the Pelicans this coming offseason. White will be extension-eligible as he goes into the final year of his three-year, $36 million contract. Here's what Pincus had to say about the fit:
"Some around the league wonder if New Orleans will move on from Zion Williamson, who has also struggled to stay on the court. For now, pencil him back with the Pelicans, the team looking to add a guard with a scoring punch like White or Sexton (or possibly Cole Anthony)."
The 25-year-old guard is amid one of the best stretches of his career, averaging 24.2 points per game since the All-Star break. If Chicago is unwilling to extend both White and Josh Giddey, they could seek to get draft capital from New Orleans in return for the ex-UNC guard.
