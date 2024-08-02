New Orleans Pelicans Predicted to Trade All-Star Amid Rumors
Rumors have circulated throughout the past few months that the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to trade Brandon Ingram.
It's not because of the type of talent that Ingram is, but rather the fact they need a different type of player to fit with their current roster.
Factor in that he's searching for a new contract that could make him one of the highest-paid players in basketball, and the idea of keeping him around doesn't make much sense for the Pelicans.
The question for them is who's going to pay him the type of money he's searching for and what can they get back in return?
If there's one clear need on this roster, it's at starting center.
With the season still a few months away, New Orleans does have time to address it before they tip-off.
However, as currently constructed, they don't have a true starter at that position on their roster. They do have players who could potentially play there, like Zion Williamson or Trey Murphy if they go really small, but that's a recipe for disaster considering Williamson's injury history and Murphy being undersized for the position on a consistent basis.
Because of this, there's a good chance Ingram will eventually get moved. Whether it happens or not remains to be seen, but it's logical from the Pelicans' perspective for multiple reasons.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes the same, predicting he'll be traded by the 2025 trade deadline.
"New Orleans clearly won't deal Ingram just to get rid of him, but his contract uncertainty gives the Pels some urgency to act. Plus, they need to clear a starting spot for Trey Murphy III sooner than later. There are more arguments for New Orleans trading Ingram than keeping him, and at some point that will manifest in an actual deal."
Keeping him until the 2025 trade deadline would be an interesting decision.
If they're going to add an impact type of player, specifically a starting center, they should look to do so before this summer before the season starts.
Having a new player join the team late in the year often brings challenges.
While the Pelicans could find success with said player if a deal does happen, it could be more difficult than trading Ingram right now and having their returning player, or players, work out with them in training camp.