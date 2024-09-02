New Orleans Pelicans Receive Major Praise for Dejounte Murray Acquisition
The New Orleans Pelicans have improved every season under head coach Wille Green. But, they have been unable to find any success in the postseason.
Looking to improve their odds in a loaded Western Conference, the front office made a big splash this offseason, acquiring guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks.
It was a move that Dan Favale of Bleacher Report thought very highly of. He put together a piece recently highlighting the biggest win and loss for each team around the NBA this summer.
For the Pelicans, their win was acquiring Murray. One of the reasons was the relatively low cost and insurance policy he provides the franchise.
“Turning two mid-end-at-best first-rounders, Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr. into Murray is excellent business by the New Orleans Pelicans. The fit isn't perfect, but he sufficiently inoculates the offense against injuries to Zion Williamson and a potential Brandon Ingram divorce,” Favale wrote.
Having another player in the mix capable of being an offensive hub is never a bad thing. Murray has a unique skill set that he can be used as a primary ball-handler and playmaker, which will be his role in New Orleans.
But, he can also fill it up as a go-to scorer. While his efficiency on defense has waned at points in recent seasons, things should get back on track on that end of the court with the Pelicans.
Green has overseen excellent defenses and Murray won’t have to carry as much of the offensive load by himself, meaning for energy for two-way play. Also, the supporting cast around him in New Orleans is infinitely better than what he played alongside with the Hawks on defense.
“Murray will also be more of a needle-mover in New Orleans than Atlanta. He has improved his outside shooting enough to orbit Zion-led actions, and his passing is good enough to play more of a traditional two-man game with Williamson if head coach Willie Green is so inclined. The value of his defense also goes through the roof in a rotation with Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Jose Alvarado, Ingram, and, heck, last year's version of Zion,” Favale added.
Murray’s fit on the court should be a sizable upgrade for the team. At points last season, especially in crunch time, the team could not execute because they didn’t have a playmaker to get everyone settled and into position to succeed.
That should no longer be an issue with Murray running the show.
More wins is something that ownership would love to see. The usually frugal Pelicans owners have never paid the luxury tax before, which is another reason this move for the Washington product made so much sense.
“Then, of course, we have the contract. Murray is about to start a four-year, $114.2 million deal that tops out at roughly 17.3 percent of the salary cap in any given season. This is a flexibility-and-sustainability boon for a Pelicans franchise grappling with upcoming paydays that has (so far) shown no inclination to pay the tax,” Favale concluded with.
The only way management is going to open up the wallets and dip into the tax is if the product on the court proves worthy of such spending. With Murray in the mix, a top-six seed in the Western Conference and the potential to advance should be within reach.