New Orleans Pelicans Rising Wing Picked in Massive Re-Draft
The 2024 NBA offseason is a big one for New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy. Eligible for a contract extension, the two sides are discussing a deal that could keep the Virginia product with the franchise for years to come.
Murphy’s emergence is one of the reasons that the team has been so willing to discuss trade scenarios centered around Brandon Ingram. Also eligible for an extension heading into the final year on his contract, the Pelicans likely are not in a position to pay everyone what they are seeking.
The skill set that Murphy possesses is one that NBA teams are coveting the most currently. A versatile defender who can knock down 3-pointers is the archetype everyone is seeking to try and dethrone the Boston Celtics.
That is a major reason why Murphy was selected in an NBA re-draft piece done over at Bleacher Report. Using the draft classes from 2019-2023, analysts put together the ultimate mock draft.
There is a ton of talent that has entered the NBA over the last five years, evidenced by some of the players who were selected. Murphy is one of them, who lands with the Los Angeles Lakers as the No. 22 pick.
“...He just banged in 37.8 percent of his catch-and-fire threes as well as 38.7 percent of his pull-up treys. His is a touch that scales to so many different situations—ultra-deepies off movement, quick-fire attempts in transition, escape-dribble step-backs, the whole nine.
This isn't just a pure-shooting play, either. Murphy knows how to get behind defenses in transition, finishes sharp cuts in the half-court, adds an above-the-rim element and can attack off the bounce when given daylight, even if the handle is a little loose,” Dan Favale of Bleacher Report wrote.
If you were going into a laboratory to create the perfect player to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis, you would come out with something closely resembling Murphy. He is the kind of player that the Lakers are lacking despite their need for them being so high.
With New Orleans, Murphy’s full potential hasn’t been on display. There is another level he could take his game to, especially on defense, possessing the athleticism and length to defend guards, wings and some fours.
As much as Los Angeles would love to add Murphy, the Pelicans would hate to lose him. At 24 years old, he isn’t even scratching the surface of his potential as a two-way differencemaker.