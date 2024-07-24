New Orleans Pelicans Rookie Predicted to Start Year One
The New Orleans Pelicans center room has been shrouded in mystery since the end of last season, but some are beginning to get a better idea of how things will work after the conclusion of Summer League play.
New Orleans lost Jonas Valanciunas to free agency and Larry Nance Jr. in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, meaning they would be forced to completely retool the center position.
While they may be leaning more towards a small-ball identity, the Pelicans will still need a rotation of big men that can fill specific roles and compete against certain teams.
After a few weeks of free agency and post-NBA draft, they now have the following players: former Los Angeles Clipper Daniel Theis, 2024 draft pick Yves Missi and recently signed 2022 draftee Karlo Matkovic.
While the assumption was that Theis would be the starter based mostly on seniority, some national writers believe they may have a different plan.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman made his predictions for each 2024 first-round selection and had an interesting take on Missi. Wasserman believes that he'll be a starter that's mostly used as a finisher and rim protector.
"[He] will be one of the few rookies that has a good chance to start with the New Orleans Pelicans light on centers," said the writer. "Missi's value will show mostly on defense, where he shines sliding in space, preventing guards from turning the corner."
The center averaged 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks during 34 games as a freshman with the Baylor Bears. He's a very high potential, yet very raw player that doesn't offer much more than a defensive-focused center with some limited offensive use at the rim.
Not too long ago, New Orleans VP David Griffin made some comments that made it seem like they're excited about what he brings to the table, though.
"You can see [Missi] can defend in space. Everything that makes him raw is something we can address, but everything that he brings is innately something really special," said Griffin.
Theis offers up a bit more as someone that can stretch the floor while also maintaining the same size, but is a bit less athletic on the defensive side. Matkovic is more of an unknown, but flashed some intriguing play during Summer League games.
While it may end up being Missi starting some games, the more likely situation will be more a rotation and matchup decision between him and Theis as the new rookie develops.