New Orleans Pelicans Sign Guard To a Contract Extension Through 2025-26 Season
The New Orleans Pelicans have been no strangers to off-season moves this year.
Having made a trade with the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the off-season, they have now made another move to lock up a key member of their rotation through at least the 2025-26 season.
In a tweet from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the reporter announced a two-year, $9 million contract extension between the Pelicans and guard Jose Alvarado, with a player option for the 2026-27 season.
Alvarado, 26, is one of the amazing underdog stories in the NBA today.
Going undrafted, the young guard signed a two-way contract with New Orleans on August 18th, 2021.
He would debut for the team on November 1st, 2021, and play in 54 games that season while averaging 6.1 points per game and 2.8 assists per game while averaging 15.4 minutes per game.
He would see his workload increase over the next two years, averaging 20 minutes per game from 2022 to 2024, while averaging 8.1 points per game and 2.6 assists per game.
Alvarado finished sixth in the Sixth Man of the Year Award voting for the 2023-24 season and has more than proved his worth to the Pelicans across three years.
Now a member of the team for no less than two more years, Alvarado is sure to see a bigger workload going forward, especially if the rumors come to fruition and the team moves Brandon Ingram ahead of the 2023-24 NBA Trade Deadline.
This move may be an indication that New Orleans is willing to go all in this year and pay the luxury tax, but only time will tell.
For now, Jose Alvarado can rest well with the path his career has taken that has led him to this point.