New Orleans Pelicans Sign Intriguing Forward to Add Wing Depth
The New Orleans Pelicans have been linked to a ton of rumors this offseason, most of them involving star forward Brandon Ingram. In addition to those rumors, the Pelicans also went out and pulled off a massive trade for star guard Dejounte Murray.
According to a report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, New Orleans has made another move as they have agreed to sign free agent forward Jamal Cain to a two-way contract.
Cain, a 25-year-old out of Oakland, has played two seasons in the NBA so far, both with the Miami Heat.
Last year, Cain ended up playing in 26 contests and starting in one of those appearances. He averaged 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from the three-point line.
In his first NBA season, Cain played in 18 games. He averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. He shot 56.1 percent from the floor and 35 percent from the three-point line in that season.
While he likely isn't going to be a key role player for the Pelicans, he's still an interesting signing. He has put up decent numbers in very limited playing time.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about New Orleans moving forward. It semes likely that there are still moves left to be made by the franchise.
Signing Cain is a solid move though and adds some depth.