New Orleans Pelicans Sign Rookie to $5.4 Million Deal
The New Orleans Pelicans landed Antonio Reeves in a trade during the draft with the Orlando Magic. He was drafted out of the University of Kentucky after an impressive season for the Wildcats.
Reeves, 23 years old, has officially signed a three-year, $5.41 million contract, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Scotto reported the deal on Monday.
Signing Reeves means that the Pelicans have 14 standard contracts on their roster. They can technically add one more player.
During his final season at Kentucky, Reeves was one of the better players in college basketball, averaging 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. His ability to stretch the floor leads to some optimism for him cracking the rotation at some point with this team, shooting 44.7% from three-point range on 5.7 attempts.
In his five-year college career, which started at Illinois State and ended in his junior campaign, he shot 38.4% from three-point range on 5.1 attempts in 156 career games.
During his time at Kentucky, he hit 164 three-pointers on 42.2%, which ranks sixth all-time in Kentucky history.
He played for New Orleans in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 steals in 22.2 minutes per game. The Pelicans went 0-5, a disappointing showing, but they had players who impressed.
His three-point shooting wasn't what it was in college, shooting 32.0% from three-point range, but a five-game sample size doesn't outweigh what he did at a high level in college.
It'll be interesting to see if he gets any playing time, but Reeves has shown that he could fit in with this team as they look for help in that department.