New Orleans Pelicans’ Smoothie King Arena in Need of Major Upgrades
The New Orleans Pelicans call the Smoothie King Center home since the 2002-2003 season when it was still known as New Orleans Arena.
It was built for $199 million and underwent a state-funded $54 million renovation in 2014. However, if the Pelicans are going to continue calling the building home beyond the lease that ends in 2029, some major work needs to be done.
Since being opened in 1999, work to upgrade the arena has been minimal. As a result, major renovations need to be done because “most systems and equipment have reached or exceeded their usable life,” according to a copy of a report The Times-Picayune obtained, per Christian Clark of NOLA.com.
A study of Smoothie King Center was done in March and approved by the Louisana Stadium and Exposition District. They found that upgrades are needed throughout the arena, some with higher priority than others.
The sound and public address system, which is original to the building from 1999, needs to be replaced. The giant video board that was installed in 2016 as part of an upgrade also needs to be replaced within the next two years.
There are three walk-in freezers, which have been in use since 1999, that are at the end of their life capacity and need to be replaced as well.
The focus will be on owner Gayle Benson and state officials of Louisiana to figure out the long-term plan. Will renovations be done at Smoothie King Center, or will a new arena be built for the basketball team?
There have been some upgrades done since 2014, with a focus on amenities for the players and their families. About $2 million is paid by the team a year for upkeep at the arena and approximately $5 million was used toward locker room, weight room and family area upgrades.
Several pressing needs exist as the original infrastructure has remained mostly untouched. There are portable risers with 2,296 seats that have been deemed a “high priority” issue.
“It should be replaced within the next 2-3 years,” the report said. LED fixtures are needed outside of the arena, as the exterior lights are also considered a “high priority” issue.
It will be interesting to see what is done as the New Orleans Saints, who Benson also owns, is finishing up a four-year, $560 million renovation to Caesar’s Superdome.
LSED and the state helped fund the renovations for the football stadium. When that is done, 100 percent of the attention can be put on Smoothie King Center, which will require a massive overhaul.